Welcome Home! This gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom open concept Hemingway model by Richmond American Homes is ready for the new owner to move right in! Why wait for new construction when this 2021 beauty has so many upgraded & custom features in an already established prime cul-de-sac location! As you enter the home, you will find a den/office area with French doors leading to a formal living room that flows into a spacious eat-in kitchen, spectacular oversized granite countertop center island & double undermount kitchen sink, huge walk-in pantry, stainless-steel appliances, tile backsplash and recessed lighting. Perfect for entertaining! Other unique features in this home include a welcoming porch, adjoining sunroom that can be used for large dining area or cozy living room, high 9+ ft ceilings with lots of natural light, neutral paint throughout the house and beautiful LVP Flooring on the main level, programmable thermostat, Tankless water heater and Dual-pane, insulated windows with tilt-out feature, 2 car large garage. Enjoy a quiet private backyard wooded view on the added low maintenance Trex composite Deck, perfect for your summer BBQ's with family and friends. Upstairs, there are 4 spacious Bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms with quartz countertops, an airy loft area with gray Shaw carpet and extra closet space next to a conveniently located laundry room with custom tile flooring! Wow, just wait until you see the lavish owner's suite featuring an impressive upgraded deluxe tile shower, leading to a generous size walk in closet. The finished basement has a carpeted recreation area, 1 large bedroom and full bathroom as well as a walkout patio door leading to the backyard. Plus in addition, 2 ample size storage areas and another conveniently located laundry with a washer & dryer! Keswick is a rich amenity filled, sought after community that offers residents an abundance of local recreation opportunities, including a pool, playground, clubhouse, trails, sport fields , Potomac, Rappahannock, Mattaponi and North Anna rivers, Lake Anna State Park, and Blue Ridge Mountains and the Chesapeake Bay! The community also boasts a convenient location near 95, Route 1, only minutes from Spotsylvania Courthouse, battlefields, shopping, healthcare and all your needs dining, entertainment and historic downtown Fredericksburg. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!