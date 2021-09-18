5 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $649,000

Welcome to this custom Augustine home that is not even 2 years young. The large front porch is welcoming and invites you to have a swing with your morning coffee or evening cocktail. Step inside to see the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire main level living areas. Enjoy all your social functions in the very spacious open first floor where no detail was left out. There is a main level office with french doors, formal living room, dining room and butlers nook, large kitchen and sunroom. Coffered ceilings in the family room make the room feel even larger and inviting. The family room is open to the gorgeous country kitchen with bar seating by the island and the sunroom extension. Continue your entertaining by taking your guests out onto the new maintenance free rear deck for entertaining outside. The bedroom level features a large owner's suite with a sitting area, master bath with separate shower and jacuzzi tub and 2 large walk in closets. The hall full bath has a double vanity with a door to separate the bathtub and toilet area for privacy and multiple use at one time. All 3 secondary bedrooms have large spacious closets for plenty of clothes and games. From the main level take a stroll to the lower level for the large recreation room, a full bath and another bedroom that has lots of space for a walk in closet or storage. There is a rough in for a bar area in the basement already installed for your future design ideas.