Why wait for new construction!? This gorgeous like new Hemingway model by Richmond American Homes is ready for you to move right in with so many upgraded custom features in a fantastic cul-de-sac prime location! The main floor of the popular Hemingway model is highlighted with a modern open concept design. As you enter the home you will find den/office area with French doors leading to a formal living room that flows into a spacious eat-in kitchen with maple cabinetry, spectacular oversized granite countertop center island, double undermount kitchen sink and huge walk-in pantry, stainless-steel appliances, tile backsplash and recessed lighting. Other amazing features in this home include high 9+ ft ceilings, Neutral Sherwin Williams paint throughout the house and gorgeous LVP Flooring on the main level, programmable thermostat and Dual-pane, low-e insulated windows with tilt-out feature, and 2 car Garage. Enjoy a welcoming porch, tons of natural light throughout the house and a quiet private backyard view from the adjoining sunroom that can be used for large dining area or cozy living room with a walkout sliding patio door leading to an amazing Trex composite low maintenance Deck, perfect for your summer BBQ's entertaining with family and friends. As you go upstairs, you will find 4 spacious Bedrooms, and full bathroom with quartz countertop, an airy loft area with Gray Shaw Carpet convenient laundry room with custom tile flooring and extra closet space. Lavish owner's suite features an impressive upgraded deluxe walk in tile Shower, with a generous walk in closet. The finished basement has a carpeted recreation area, 1 large bedroom and full bathroom as well as a walkout patio door leading to the backyard. 2 Large Storage areas include another conveniently located laundry with a washer/dryer! Keswick is a rich amenity filled sought after community that offers residents an abundance of local recreation opportunities, including a pool, playground, clubhouse, trails, sport fields , Potomac, Rappahannock, Mattaponi and North Anna rivers, Lake Anna State Park, and Blue Ridge Mountains and the Chesapeake Bay! The community also boasts a convenient location near 95, Route 1, only minutes from Spotsylvania Courthouse, battlefields, shopping, healthcare and all your needs dining, entertainment and historic downtown Fredericksburg. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!