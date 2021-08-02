5 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $695,000

Magnificent Colonial home has over 5,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms and 4-1/2 bathrooms with spacious rooms. Great location on the outskirts of Fredericksburg in Sawhill neighborhood. Relax on your front porch, which is easy to access with only two steps to front door. As you enter, you'll raise your eyebrows at the luxurious dark hardwood floors, which match the dark cabinetry in the kitchen. Open concept on the main level. Modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, refrigerator with exterior ice maker, cook top with vent, double wall ovens and 2 food pantries. Gas log fireplace in family room, formal dining room with crown molding and chair rail trim, half bath with comfort height toilet, sun room and private office with French doors. This home is all about detail! Check out the decorative railings on the stairway to the upper level to Master Bedroom, 3 spare bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including a Jack and Jill bath. Enter your private master suite with veranda and sitting area. Master bathroom has comfort height toilet, whirlpool soaking tub and decorative walk-in shower. Lower level has fifth bedroom with full bath, game room and family room. Oversized two car side entry garage with door opener has extra room, even with two cars inside. Backyard has play area, patio with awning and plenty of space for entertaining. Home is only 4 years old and in excellent condition. Dual zoned HVAC, mud room, recessed lights and glass shower doors. Trash pickup included with HOA fee. Televisions professionally hung; may be purchased by separate agreement. Close to schools. Move-in ready!