One of my favorite homes in beautiful Fawn Lake! This Southern Charmer just calls you up to come sit on the wide front porch and watch Spring bloom. The rear porch and yard are even more stunning with 1 acre of private, park like garden paths backing to Conservation land. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street and close to the many amenities Fawn Lake offers. Move in ready with many updates and modern touches. The primary BR is on the main level with french doors to the rear porch and garden. The main level also has a private office, formal dining room, cozy living room with a gas fireplace and a large vaulted family room overlooking the beautiful backyard. The layout of the secondary bedrooms offers privacy for all with two staircases to 2nd floor BRs 2, 3 and 4 and two more full baths. There is also a large finished lower level with another family room , a kitchenette, full bath and a 5th BR (NTC). It is perfect for comfortable hosting of the many friends and family who will want to come visit you in your new resort style community.
5 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three Fredericksburg-area Mexican restaurants were among half a dozen in Virginia cited for labor violations, the U.S. Department of Labor rep…
Jacob Williamson grows, makes and sells hemp-based CBD products through his family’s Hens and Hemp farm. He went through the permitting process to be a hemp farmer when it became legal in 2019, but now he is leaving the industry.
A Spotsylvania County man was arrested Friday following a nearly six-hour standoff with police during which shots were fired at deputies, poli…
A King George County resident has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a nightspot at Spotsylvania Towne Center.
Military dad surprises his soccer playing daughters on the field at Spotsylvania High School.
A 22-year-old woman has been charged with multiple offenses for allegedly firing several shots during a dispute in Spotsylvania County late Saturday.
A 75-year-old Fredericksburg man died as the result of a three-vehicle crash Tuesday that shut down the Falmouth Bridge for several hours.
Fredericksburg police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred early Monday at a city apartment.
A man told Spotsylvania County detectives that he was acting in self defense when he stabbed his former girlfriend at least 20 times last year…
The Edwards Law Firm has filed an appeal of a judge’s dismissal of two claims made on behalf of Courtland High School graduate Makaila Keyes a…