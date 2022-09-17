5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $4,000

Amazing opportunity to rent a like-new Atlantic Builder's home in North Stafford. Available starting on 11/23/2022 (right before Thanksgiving) you can enjoy this home for the Holidays! Sited on over 3.5 acres (2 parcels of land) this home boasts 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2 offices, gourmet kitchen, second kitchenette, 2 laundry rooms, a little "quiet/craft nook" on the main level, sunroom, large deck over 3 acres of land, patio, 3 car garage, full finished basement and more. Finished basement features a kitchenette with induction cooktop, and mini fridge, and can be a fabulous au-pair/in-law suite or family hang out. Storage room is large and able to store all your extra items. Grounds feature a firepit, playground and vegetable garden space. Lawn Care Service and Household Trash Removal are included in the rent. This home is ready for a 12-20 month lease for someone who will really take care of this beautiful home and love living here. Sited on a small hill with open land surrounding, this home is in a cul-de-sac in a fabulous location only a few minutes from the VRE station, shopping, I-95, parks, and more.