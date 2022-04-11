 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $400,000

  • Updated
Don't miss out on this beautiful rancher WITH FULL FINISHED BASEMENT!! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The basement is finished to give you the added space for the family's enjoyment. Custom kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The family room provides a statement piece stone fireplace! There is a large detached two car garage. Let's not forget about the panoramic views from decks so that you can look out on your two rolling acres of land. House has been freshly power washed, house professionally cleaned and carpets shampooed! Just minutes away from the Marina and main highway! Come put your final touches on this! House is being sold as-is.

