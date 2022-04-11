5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $419,900

If you were to look up the definition of "Pride of Ownership", you would see a picture of this home next to the definition! Sitting on 1.50 acres backing up to private land & just minutes from the backside of Quantico and shopping and restaurants, but, so peaceful in the backyard. Head to the top of the hill from the back yard and you think you were somewhere else. This is the original homeowner and both have fond memories; they will miss this home but time to move on. As you go up the circular driveway (in the process of being repaved) and enter the foyer to the main level, you will find engineered HWF throughout the main level, improvements made in the bathrooms, Anderson windows, ceiling fans, carpeting and freshly painted throughout including the garage. There is a separate dining room off the kitchen/kitchen nook with stainless steel appliances. Walk outside from the dining room looking outside to the beautiful decking. There is lots of storage in the lower level with 2 more bedrooms and a full bath plus a laundry room and family room area for family fun. There is so much to appreciate in this home.