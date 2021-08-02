This outstanding home is located in the sought-after Widewater Village Community! The home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The foyer, living room, and dining room have hardwood floors . The kitchen has an island with stainless steel appliances, a backsplash, and plenty of cabinets. Enjoy the evening in your cozy family room with a gas fireplace and plenty of sunlight. The second level offers 4 generous size bedrooms with wall-to-wall carpet and easy access to laundry. Each bedroom has ceilings fans. The Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, and the master bath has dual vanities and a separate tub and shower. The fully finished basement has a large rec room, 5th room (NTC), and a full bath with a walk-out stair entrance to the back yard. Relax your summer nights on your front porch or large deck with a fenced yard. Updates include Ceiling Fans, HVAC (1yr) Refrigerator and dishwasher (1-2 yrs), and Sump pump (6yrs). Amenities include pool, trash , clubhouse, tot lots/playground, lawn maintenance, and dog park. Conveniently located Widewater State and Aquia Landing Park, Hope Spring Marina, Commuter Lot, Quantico MCB, FBI and I-95. Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $450,000
