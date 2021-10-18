5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $465,000

Great Investment property has excellent tenants with lease until 7/31/22 with monthly rent of $2,400.00 . Beautiful home in Widewater Village with exceptional community amenities. Home is 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and one half bath and approximately 3,400 sq. ft. of finished living space. Sited on almost 5,000 sq. ft. lot. Has oversized two car garage. The main floor offers gourmet large kitchen with island and open floor plan to informal dining and very large family room with gas fireplace. Kitchen/family room area with double door to very large deck for grilling and entertaining with wooded back yard. Formal dining room with large bay window off of kitchen area and 1st floor office or living room open from hall and enter into the family room. Very quiet neighborhood with exceptional family living. Best value in Widewater Village. Schedule on showing time for private viewing.