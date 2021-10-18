Great Investment property has excellent tenants with lease until 7/31/22 with monthly rent of $2,400.00 . Beautiful home in Widewater Village with exceptional community amenities. Home is 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and one half bath and approximately 3,400 sq. ft. of finished living space. Sited on almost 5,000 sq. ft. lot. Has oversized two car garage. The main floor offers gourmet large kitchen with island and open floor plan to informal dining and very large family room with gas fireplace. Kitchen/family room area with double door to very large deck for grilling and entertaining with wooded back yard. Formal dining room with large bay window off of kitchen area and 1st floor office or living room open from hall and enter into the family room. Very quiet neighborhood with exceptional family living. Best value in Widewater Village. Schedule on showing time for private viewing.
5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Stafford County couple in their 40s contracted the virus and died within about two weeks of each other, leaving behind five children and one grandson.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
An area teacher was arrested Friday on a charge of taking indecent liberties with a teenage student last year.
A Spotsylvania man is in custody after being charged with killing an older man Sunday at a gathering in Caroline County.
Police have found the suspected getaway vehicle used in an armed robbery in Spotsylvania early Tuesday, but were still looking for the suspect…
A stretch of southbound Interstate 95 is set to double in size this week as crews wrap up three years’ work on the first phase of the Rappahan…
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
A Spotsylvania County woman has been charged with second-degree murder as the result of the death of her infant son earlier this month, police said.
On Tuesday, crews worked on final preparations to the new Interstate 95 southbound bridge over the Rappahannock River in Fredericksburg.
Three young men were arrested after a high-speed chase in Stafford County on Tuesday that followed a botched carjacking attempt and included t…