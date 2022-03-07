NEW HVAC IN 2021. NEW ROOF IN 2021. Brick Front spacious end-unit townhome with approximately 3,000 sqft of finished living area. Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet in the primary bedroom, and an XL primary bathroom suite with soaking tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Main Floor with an open floor plan. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island with breakfast bar, table space and door to rear deck. Open concept with kitchen open to family room with a gas fireplace. Separate dining area which is open to living room. Laundry conveniently located off the garage entry on the main floor. Washer and Dryer convey. Lower level is finished with a large rec room, and full daylight walk out level door. Unfinished room can be used for storage or work out. Finished room with closet adjacent to full bathroom (5th bedroom NTC) . Attached one car garage and cement driveway. Located in Stafford right off Exit 140 (Courthouse Rd). Close to shopping and dining. Close to Hospital and Fire Station.
5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $469,000
