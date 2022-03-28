5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $475,000

DO YOU WANT LOCATION, CONVENIENCE, QUICK ENTERANCE TO I 95 & THE BACK GATE TO QUANTICO MILITARY BASE then this original owner home with 4 bed rooms and 2.5 baths, possible 5th bed room (NTC no window) with a full bath is for you* Custom kitchen and baths have been completely remodeled less than 2 years ago* Kitchen has high line cabinets, new counter tops, stainless appliances, flooring, lots of energy efficient lighting* A large dining/sunroom area leading to rear deck* Separate dining room/family room has a wood burning fireplace connecting to an office/den* Living room and office /den are connecting, flat screen TV conveys* All new carpeting and flooring throughout the entire house* hot water heater was just replaced* Primary bed room full bath that has been completely remodeled, flat screen TV conveys* Newer roof and dual pain windows 2 years ago* Separate hobby/ work area, large finished rec room with walk out to back yard*Large laundry room with clothes folding counter and cabinets* 2 car garage with storage* Close to Quantico military base, hospital, shopping* DON'T MISS THIS HOME it won't last long on this market* Rear deck is structurally sound could use new decking "AS IS"