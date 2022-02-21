 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $475,000

5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $475,000

5 BEDROOMS * 3.5 BATHROOMS * WIDEWATER VILLAGE * AMENITIES INCLUDE COMMUNITY POOL * GORGEOUS LARGE REAR DECK * BACKS TO TREES * COVERED FRONT PORCH * CHAIR RAIL/CROWN MOLDING * GAS FIREPLACE * MASTER BEDROOM WITH TRAY CEILING AND WALK IN CLOSET * ELECTRIC STOVE WITH A GLASS TOP * BUILT IN MICROWAVE * KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND TABLE SPACE * UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY * WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED * SINGLE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE * FINISHED BASEMENT * BASEMENT BEDROOM WITH CLOSET AND EGRESS WINDOW * SHORT COMMUTE TO QUANTICO * Subject to existing lease * Tenant is military and anticipates leaving earlier than lease end date of 7.31.22 * Photos are from 2019

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert