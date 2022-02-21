5 BEDROOMS * 3.5 BATHROOMS * WIDEWATER VILLAGE * AMENITIES INCLUDE COMMUNITY POOL * GORGEOUS LARGE REAR DECK * BACKS TO TREES * COVERED FRONT PORCH * CHAIR RAIL/CROWN MOLDING * GAS FIREPLACE * MASTER BEDROOM WITH TRAY CEILING AND WALK IN CLOSET * ELECTRIC STOVE WITH A GLASS TOP * BUILT IN MICROWAVE * KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND TABLE SPACE * UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY * WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED * SINGLE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE * FINISHED BASEMENT * BASEMENT BEDROOM WITH CLOSET AND EGRESS WINDOW * SHORT COMMUTE TO QUANTICO * Subject to existing lease * Tenant is military and anticipates leaving earlier than lease end date of 7.31.22 * Photos are from 2019
5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $475,000
