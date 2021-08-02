5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $509,000

Spectacular 5 Bedroom Colonial in sought-after Austin Ridge. Serene setting on a cul-de-sac. Backs to trees. Extensive hardscape, shed, deck, patio, and playground. Grand two-story foyer entry with wood floors and a wood stair case. Charming covered front porch. Large kitchen with island, upgraded tall cabinets, and a pantry. Kitchen open to family room with gas fireplace. Separate living and dining room. Powder room with upgraded commode. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and separate laundry area. Washer and Dryer convey. Master bedroom with separate sitting area and 2 walk in closets. Master Bathroom with soaking tub, dual vanities and a separate water closet. Hallway bathroom with tile floor and dual vanities. The finished basement features a 5th bedroom, full bathroom, and full daylight rec room. Additional storage under the basement stairs, and in a separate unfinished storage room. Central Vacuum. Fenced backyard with gate to woods with trails to explore. Seller using relocation company. As-is clause required.