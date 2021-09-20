5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $539,900

Perfect LOCATION! 3 LEVEL COLONIAL in AUSTIN RIDGE just off I-95 and close to Quantico MCB! This home has 4 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom / den in the basement along with FULL BATH in basement! This home is a must see with OPEN FLOOR PLAN family room off the kitchen! 9ft CEILINGS on the main level, LARGE DINING room, spacious bedrooms, and WALK IN CLOSET in master bedroom. HARDWOOD FLOORS & BERBER CAPRET! Enjoy BASEMENT REC ROOM! Plenty of STORAGE SPACE! COME MAKE THIS YOUR OWN! Backs to landscaping and DECK! Walking distance to Elementary School, Playground, and POOL! Commuter lot, VRE and weekly farmers market all with-in minutes to shopping and dining and I-95! SIDEWALK neighborhood! Come enjoy! Pool Table conveys! **5th bedroom NTC ***excuse the boxes: TENANT MOVING OUT & SHOWER RE-CAULKING MONDAY*****