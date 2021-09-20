Perfect LOCATION! 3 LEVEL COLONIAL in AUSTIN RIDGE just off I-95 and close to Quantico MCB! This home has 4 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom / den in the basement along with FULL BATH in basement! This home is a must see with OPEN FLOOR PLAN family room off the kitchen! 9ft CEILINGS on the main level, LARGE DINING room, spacious bedrooms, and WALK IN CLOSET in master bedroom. HARDWOOD FLOORS & BERBER CAPRET! Enjoy BASEMENT REC ROOM! Plenty of STORAGE SPACE! COME MAKE THIS YOUR OWN! Backs to landscaping and DECK! Walking distance to Elementary School, Playground, and POOL! Commuter lot, VRE and weekly farmers market all with-in minutes to shopping and dining and I-95! SIDEWALK neighborhood! Come enjoy! Pool Table conveys! **5th bedroom NTC ***excuse the boxes: TENANT MOVING OUT & SHOWER RE-CAULKING MONDAY*****
5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $539,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two adults were shot inside their Fredericksburg apartment Wednesday morning by an intruder, police said.
A 16-year-old Spotsylvania boy died Wednesday as the result of an incident earlier this week in the county in which he was struck by two vehic…
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
A young Spotsylvania man is accused of killing his mother early Saturday outside a home in Oak Grove subdivision in the county, police said.
A Spotsylvania woman has been charged with manslaughter and other offenses as the result of a crash on Interstate 95 in the county last week i…
Del Taco, the California-based Mexican and American fast food restaurant, is opening its first Virginia store - in Virginia Beach.
A Fredericksburg man was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge that stemmed from a fatal shooting that he initially reported as a suicide.
COVID-19 hospitalizations across Virginia have exploded from 195 per day in mid-July to 2,100 a day currently as health officials make plea for more to get vaccinated.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the number of fatalities.