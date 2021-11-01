5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $549,000

FABULOUS Stone-front home with 2-car attached garage and asphalt driveway. 5-bedroom 4.5-Bathroom colonial-style home in the Stafford neighborhood of Moncure Estates. Built in 2009. Features an open floor plan with 9' ceilings on the main level. Spacious and airy with lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, double wall oven, gas cooktop and a newer fridge. From the kitchen, access the rear deck with steps down to a stamped concrete patio. XL Family room with gas fireplace. Staircase to the upstairs is nicely tucked into the family room. Upstairs you will find a primary bedroom suite with tray ceiling, walk in closet, and private bathroom. Primary bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. Laundry is also conveniently located in the upstairs landing/hallway - washer and dryer convey. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bathroom with dual sinks and private shower/water closet area. Bedroom 4 has a private full bathroom and 2 closets. The finished basement features a large rec room with a sliding door - where you can walk-out to a FULLY FENCED - FLAT - FENCED BACKYARD. Enjoy the outdoors on your stamped concrete patio. In the basement, you will also find a 5th bedroom (not to code) with an egress window and adjacent to a full bathroom. Plenty of room for storage in the unfinished areas of the basement. Hot Water Heater new in 2021. Check out the 3D tour!