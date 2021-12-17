The Hayden by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 2,511 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large loft area and a 2-car sideload garage. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The Chefs kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry. The kitchen overlooks the family room with an eat in dining area. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The 2nd level features the owners suite with a luxurious owners bath, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry room, and a spacious loft. Finally, there is a huge finished recreation room for your family to spend time in and additional room to expand! This home is situated on 3 gorgeous wooded acres in a private enclave with no through streets. Some homes have views for miles. Compare our finishes that include quartz, granite, 42 cabinets, tile, luxury vinyl plank, 2 x 6 construction, 9 ceilings, stainless steel appliances to the competition. We are located approximately 45 miles south of Washington DC, 15 miles north of Fredericksburg and 70 miles north of Richmond. runs. Beautiful woodlands surround our homes and give the community the feel of a delightful country setting.Aquia Overlook is close to the VRE, DMV, Stafford Regional Airport, Hope Spring Marina, Augustine Golf, Aquia Harbor Golf Club and Marina, Lake Anna State Park, Potomac Point Winery and a multitude of other outdoor recreation and parks. Featuring Americas Smart Home, D.R. Horton keeps you close to the people and places you value most. Simplify your life with a dream home that features hands-free communication, remote keyless entry, and SkyBell video doorbell. Its a home that adapts to your lifestyle. And with D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait.
5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $581,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Six Chancellor High School students are facing charges and another is under investigation as the result of a series of what authorities descri…
Spotsylvania County residents from several neighborhoods don’t want a new Sheetz built at a nearby intersection.
A Ruther Glen woman was convicted of assault and battery Thursday for her role in a fight that nearly resulted in death for her opponent.
Spotsylvania County Superintendent Scott Baker is leaving the school system after almost a decade in the post.
A Texas man was killed Saturday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County, police said.
A long-term mobility study focused on east–west modes of transportation in the Fredericksburg area has pinpointed the most significant problem…
The Spotsylvania County School Board has approved a $1,000 one-time bonus for all staff as part of a spending plan for $14.6 million in funds …
A man who has spent nearly 15 months in jail after being accused of shooting another man in Spotsylvania County last year was cleared Tuesday …
Fredericksburg police are investigating a fatal accident Wednesday in which a 6-year-old boy was killed, but almost no information was availab…
- Updated
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.