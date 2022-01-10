The Hayden by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 2,511 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large loft area and a 2-car sideload garage. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The Chefs kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry. The kitchen overlooks the family room with an eat in dining area. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The 2nd level features the owners suite with a luxurious owners bath, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry room, and a spacious loft. Finally, there is a huge finished recreation room for your family to spend time in and additional room to expand! This home is situated on 3 gorgeous wooded acres in a private enclave with no through streets. Some homes have views for miles. Compare our finishes that include quartz, granite, 42 cabinets, tile, luxury vinyl plank, 2 x 6 construction, 9 ceilings, stainless steel appliances to the competition. We are located approximately 45 miles south of Washington DC, 15 miles north of Fredericksburg and 70 miles north of Richmond. runs. Beautiful woodlands surround our homes and give the community the feel of a delightful country setting.Aquia Overlook is close to the VRE, DMV, Stafford Regional Airport, Hope Spring Marina, Augustine Golf, Aquia Harbor Golf Club and Marina, Lake Anna State Park, Potomac Point Winery and a multitude of other outdoor recreation and parks. Featuring Americas Smart Home, D.R. Horton keeps you close to the people and places you value most. Simplify your life with a dream home that features hands-free communication, remote keyless entry, and SkyBell video doorbell. Its a home that adapts to your lifestyle. And with D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait.
5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $596,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people in their 40s who were found dead in their Locust Grove home Monday night.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
A well-known King George County resident was ordered Thursday to serve four years in prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash in 2019.
Utility crews continued working Tuesday to restore electricity to thousands of homes in the Fredericksburg area while thousands of motorists b…
The man killed in a crash in Spotsylvania Saturday has been identified as 88-year-old county resident Lester F. Wolfrey.
After chaos on Interstate 95, Northam says he is 'sick and tired' of criticism on government response
- Updated
Amid criticism that the state botched preparations and response to a 50-mile backup on Interstate 95, the Virginia's main traffic artery, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a Wednesday interview he was "sick and tired people talking about what went wrong."
- Updated
For $10 a month, Taco Bell customers can get one taco per day for 30 consecutive days. Here's how it works.
This is a list of some of the weather-related closings in the Fredericksburg area on Tuesday.
Another snow chance will arrive in the Fredericksburg area Thursday night into Friday.