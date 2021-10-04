5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $597,990

Enter this classic home into the main foyer. You will pass the powder room, study and hall closet on your left as you walk towards the back of the home. You will walk into the expansive great room with the kitchen on your right and the dining area in the adjacent to the kitchen. You have the option of adding a deck or screened porch, a fireplace in the great room and a gourmet kitchen. Walk up the stairs to the upper level and you will find the owners suite, three additional bedrooms, the laundry room, a hall bathroom and a loft area. The owners suite includes the owners bathroom, owner s bedroom and a large walk-in closet. You have the option of adding a loft to the third level with a bathroom and home office. You can upgrade your lower level to include a recreation room, den, bathroom and wet bar!