OPEN HOUSE Sat 6/10 from 11a-1p and Sun 6/11 from 12-2p. Beautiful, well-maintained, less than 3 years old traditional home in desired Embrey Mill. Covered front porch, hardwood floors, large granite kitchen island, 9 foot ceiling on main level, with separate dining and living rooms. Upstairs has spacious primary suite with separate vanities and tiled shower in ensuite. Another 3 bedrooms upstairs with hallway bath and laundry room. Basement has additional bedroom with large walk-in closet, plumbing rough-in for bathroom, rec room, and large storage room. Attached, rear-entry garage w/ taller garage doors. Home backs to woods, has spacious stamped concrete patio, and is equipped with solar panels and outlet for EV charging. Embrey Mill amenities include the Embrey House, home to the Grounds Bistro and Cafe, and fitness center; community swimming pools; 15+ parks and playgrounds; nature trails; dog parks; community garden and more. Close to shopping and commuting options.