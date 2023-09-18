Welcome to 1033 Potomac Drive, your waterfront oasis in beautiful and serene Stafford, Virginia. With 200 feet of shoreline, this property is a true gem. Boasting 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, it provides ample space for gracious living. Two spacious garages/workshops cater to your creative and practical needs. This home is perfectly suited for multigenerational living, ensuring both privacy and togetherness. Beyond the already complete living spaces, a huge unfinished area presents even more possibilities for the creative buyer. Experience unmatched serene living, limitless potential, and natural beauty in a peaceful gated community. Book your showing today!