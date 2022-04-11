5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $625,000

Stunning! This premium custom home has tons of space for everyone! Upon entering you'll notice a huge two-story entry foyer with grand staircase. Beyond the entry way is a huge two-story great room with a huge stone fireplace with gas insert. Off of the great room is a large open-concept kitchen with granite countertops, tons of cabinet storage, and a large island with bar seating. The kitchen features a breakfast nook, a back staircase upstairs, and a large area near the back door that is perfect for another living area. Off the kitchen is a spacious back deck with steps down to the backyard. Back inside there is a large laundry/mud room with tons of cabinet storage and a huge pantry. The two car garage features additional storage. Rounding out the main level is a home office that could easily be converted into a main-level bedroom, separate formal living and dining rooms, and a convenient powder room. Heading upstairs, you'll be blown away by the spacious master suite that features a large area for the bed, separate seating area with a wet bar and gas fireplace, and premium en-suite bathroom with granite coutnertops, ceramic tile floors, jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and huge closet storage. The upstairs also features three other generously sized bedrooms and an upgraded hall bathroom that features granite coutnertops and ceramic tile floors. The basement is like its own separate home a spacious open-concept living room with walk-out stairs, and a large kitchenette. The basement also features a bedroom and full bath, and two additional rooms that would be perfect for a game room or home gym. Be sure to notice the additional unfinished storage area in the basement. Most rooms wired for cable and internet with central hookup in media closet - ideal for working from home. Located 10 minutes to Quantico on Rte 1.