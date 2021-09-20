Gorgeous single family home on wooded acreage in Stafford County. Main level features two story foyer with home office. Formal living & dining rooms are ideal for entertaining. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors with plenty of space for a breakfast table. Doors off kitchen lead to private deck with steps down to patio. Family room off kitchen with fireplace and built ins. Upper level boasts luxurious primary bedroom with private bathroom and multiple closets. Sitting room off primary bedroom could also be used as an additional bedroom or nursery. Three additional bedrooms with two full bathrooms complete the upper level. Fully finished walk out level basement is outfitted with an additional kitchen, living space, bedroom and full bathroom - perfect for an aupair or inlaw suite! Additional den/office space and plenty of storage complete the basement. Close to major commuter routes and in move-in condition! This house is a 10!
5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $630,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two adults were shot inside their Fredericksburg apartment Wednesday morning by an intruder, police said.
A 16-year-old Spotsylvania boy died Wednesday as the result of an incident earlier this week in the county in which he was struck by two vehic…
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
A young Spotsylvania man is accused of killing his mother early Saturday outside a home in Oak Grove subdivision in the county, police said.
A Spotsylvania woman has been charged with manslaughter and other offenses as the result of a crash on Interstate 95 in the county last week i…
Del Taco, the California-based Mexican and American fast food restaurant, is opening its first Virginia store - in Virginia Beach.
A Fredericksburg man was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge that stemmed from a fatal shooting that he initially reported as a suicide.
COVID-19 hospitalizations across Virginia have exploded from 195 per day in mid-July to 2,100 a day currently as health officials make plea for more to get vaccinated.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the number of fatalities.