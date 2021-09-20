5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $630,000

Gorgeous single family home on wooded acreage in Stafford County. Main level features two story foyer with home office. Formal living & dining rooms are ideal for entertaining. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors with plenty of space for a breakfast table. Doors off kitchen lead to private deck with steps down to patio. Family room off kitchen with fireplace and built ins. Upper level boasts luxurious primary bedroom with private bathroom and multiple closets. Sitting room off primary bedroom could also be used as an additional bedroom or nursery. Three additional bedrooms with two full bathrooms complete the upper level. Fully finished walk out level basement is outfitted with an additional kitchen, living space, bedroom and full bathroom - perfect for an aupair or inlaw suite! Additional den/office space and plenty of storage complete the basement. Close to major commuter routes and in move-in condition! This house is a 10!