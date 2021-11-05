5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $649,999

Beautiful Colonial situated on a cul-de-sac in the popular Austin Ridge neighborhood in North Stafford. Over 4000 sq feet on three levels. Enter from the inviting front porch into the impressive two-story foyer. Hardwood floors on the main level. kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island, and a custom backsplash. Spacious family room located off the kitchen with a cozy gas fireplace. formal living , dining rooms, first floor bedroom/a separate study or office. Huge master suite with walk-in closet and spa-style bath with upgraded tile, soaking tub, and separate shower. Entertain in the fully finished walkout basement. Sought out schools and a neighborhood with a community pool and amenities. Minutes to I95, commuter lots, Quantico, and shopping. Preview Virtual Tour