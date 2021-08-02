WELCOME HOME!! COME CREATE ENDLESS MEMORIES in this BEAUTIFUL 5-bedroom, 3.5 bath home with over 3,700 finished sq. ft. on .26 acre in sought after AUSTIN RIDGE! Pride of Ownership and instant curb appeal!! Custom touches include: REMODELED kitchen w/ STAINLESS STEEL appliances, GRANITE, WALK-IN PANTY, DOUBLE OVEN with COOKTOP, HUGE CENTER ISLAND and EAT-IN AREA for table which leads to MAINTENANCE FREE PATIO overlooking PRIVATE FENCED yard with AMAZING SHE-SHED & CATIO! UPDATED SOLID WHITE OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS on main level & upstairs. MAIN FLOOR OFFICE/STUDY PLUS Oversized Dining room with FRENCH DOORS. FAMILY ROOM off the kitchen with 2 STORY CEILING and GAS FIREPLACE offering OPEN FLOOR plan-perfect for endless entertainment! The Upper Level has 4 Spacious Bedrooms Including A Large Owners Suite with LUXURY BATH and OVERSIZED WALK IN CLOSET. ELEGANTLY REMODELED bath w/dream shower and beautifully enhanced TILE WORK, QUARTS counters, and extra storage cabinets. Basement includes RECREATION room and KITCHENETTE with table space, FULL BATH plus 2 ADDITIONAL ROOMS all with WALKOUT leading to the backyard. CHECK out list of IMPROVEMENTS made in document section to include: 2019-2 New HVAC units, 2018- Kitchen update, 2020- complete master bedroom remodel! COMMUNITY POOL and WALKING TRAILS! PARKING for 6+ cars! PRIVATE yet so close to QUANTICO, Commuter lots and I-95, route 1, and downtown Fredericksburg which include PARKS & BIKE / RUNNING TRAILS! The new Publix at Embrey Mill Town Center as well as Embrey Mill Park are less than two miles from its doorstep. More grocery, shopping and dining options await less than three miles north along Route 610, including Stafford Marketplace, Doc Stone Commons and more. Come make this your new home! This will not last! PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP ABOUNDS!
5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $654,900
