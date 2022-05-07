Just built in 2021 by Richmond American Homes of Virginia, 5 bedroom, custom built 4,000+ SF home with gorgeous sunroom extension, lvp flooring, stainless steel gourmet kitchen with gas stove, double ovens plus an oversized island. Convenient study on the main entry level. Upstairs to large open area , 3 bedrooms and the master suite plus the laundry room and 2 full bathrooms. Partially finished basement with bedroom and full bath, also platforms built for a home theater. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 2-4pm
5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $689,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The JMU softball team has canceled the remainder of its season after the death of sophomore Lauren Bernett.
A 35-year-old Spotsylvania man died after he was shot multiple times while leaving a county restaurant late Saturday, police said.
The body of an off-duty police officer was recovered Sunday from Hunting Run Reservoir in Spotsylvania, multiple sources said.
A young Richmond man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a construction site incident near the Amazon distribution center on Centreport Parkway …
The off-duty Virginia State Police officer who drowned over the weekend in Spotsylvania County has been identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Koslicki.
The man accused of killing a Spotsylvania man outside a county restaurant on Saturday had been asked to leave the business shortly before the …
Fredericksburg firefighters spent much of the day in Central Park on Saturday dealing with a fire that destroyed a model wooden home.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon in the Olde Forge area of southern Stafford.
There typically isn’t much buzz surrounding a junior varsity baseball team. But in March 2021, a potentially dominant eighth-grade pitching pr…
When Adam Blosser arrived at Wilderness Elementary School on the morning of Friday, Oct. 22, he could hear from the parking lot the sounds of …