5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $695,000

If you've been waiting for your dream home to come on the market, wait no longer. This gorgeous colonial home features 5 bathrooms and 4 full bathrooms stretching across almost 3,000 sqft of livable space. And that's only the beginning. Built in 2018 with a recently installed composite deck and under deck patio with roofing system, there's never been a better time to enjoy sit outside and enjoy the summer weather with your family. Want to stretch your legs or lay out and work on your tan? This home is marked by trees dotting the perimeter of the brand new fence, supplying the perfect balance of both shade and privacy in the backyard. Love to cook or entertain? This open floor plan and gourmet kitchen with immaculately maintained appliances, a 5-burner gas stove, and granite countertops are designed with the home chef (and host) in mind. Don't forget the hardwood floors throughout the main level that make keeping your home clean a breeze. Add in brand new carpet upstairs and in all bedrooms and your family will get that perfect "finally home" feeling from the day they walk through the front door. Got someone in the family that's part of the WFH lifestyle? High speed internet access coupled with ample extra space in the form of a home office and fully finished basement means they'll never have to mute yourself on Zoom again. And yes, the basement does walk out onto that covered patio - so you can relax and enjoy nature while taking those back-to-back conference calls. This super clean home is a gem. It's conveniently located just minutes from shopping, schools, and a number of outdoor spaces, so there's sure to be something to suit every taste. Commuting to DC? The Brooke Station VRE line with direct access into Union Station is a short 15 minute drive away. Need to get to Quantico? The average commute time on a Monday morning is about 30 minutes. Your new home is calling - be sure to book your showing today before it's gone.