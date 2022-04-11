 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $699,000

  • Updated
Just built in 2021 by Richmond American Homes of Virginia, 5 bedroom, custom built 4,000+ SF home with gorgeous sunroom extension, lvp flooring, stainless steel gourmet kitchen with gas stove, double ovens plus an oversized island. Convenient study on the main entry level. Upstairs to large open area , 3 bedrooms and the master suite plus the laundry room and 2 full bathrooms. Partially finished basement with bedroom and full bath, also platforms built for a home theater. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 2-4pm

