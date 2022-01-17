Formal dining room, ideal for hosting family gatherings. Stylish kitchen with large center island & dining area. Private home office, perfect for telecommuting. Spacious owners suite with large walk-in closet. Private owners bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower. Second floor laundry room for convenience. First floor Extra Suite Plus featuring a full bedroom & en-suite bath.
5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $705,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Spotsylvania County School Board fired Superintendent Scott Baker without cause during an unruly meeting Monday.
A married couple died after a multiple-vehicle crash that shut down State Route 3 in front of the Spotsylvania Towne Centre much of Wednesday,…
A multiple-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday has State Route 3 in front of the Spotsylvania Towne Centre and other nearby roads clogged.
Hospitals in local area, state and nation are buckling under press of COVID-19 patients.
A jury early Saturday convicted three Philadelphia men of 18 charges each for their roles in the 2019 slayings of a Spotsylvania County couple…
An eventful weather weekend is in store for the Fredericksburg region.
A group of Philadelphia men referred to as the “Get Money Brothers” left Spotsylvania County with more than $100,000 in cash and drugs after r…
The Spotsylvania County School Board voted to fire Superintendent Scott Baker without cause during a contentious meeting Monday, leaving some …
Residents in Stafford and Spotsylvania have become a lot more familiar with the commissioners of the revenue in their counties since Jan. 1.
WATCH NOW: Viral videos show Virginia real-estate agent rescuing toddler found wandering dark street
Renée Thompson Truehart often posts pictures, videos and memes on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. So when she came across a toddler wandering in the middle of a dark street in Highland Springs in freezing temperatures, she started recording video from her phone even before she stopped her car to help the child.