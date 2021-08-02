 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $760,995

The Denver is a hosts dream! The foyer greets you with an open Flex room and Dining room. Continue through to an open great room with large gourmet kitchen. Family coming to town? They can enjoy the bedroom on the main level. Upstairs you will find 4 secondary bedrooms with open loft. The master bedroom is truly an escape, offering oversized owners suite with sitting room and oversized closet. Laundry upstairs finishes off this truly perfect upstairs.

