5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $799,999

Did you want upgrades? We have them! All of them! These are the original owners, and they selected every upgrade available when the home was being built. This house is loaded! The owners went all out with the best of everything, and the property is in better than new condition. This beautiful home is in a quiet neighborhood right off 610 on a private 1 acre, cul de sac, fenced lot with a whole yard irrigation system. Entertaining your guests will be a breeze in the gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, high-end gas cooktop, and pristine white cabinets; and open to the fireside family room. Even your overnight guests will feel special in the main level bedroom suite with access to the full bath. Hardwoods are throughout the entire main level, and you can even adjust the amount of light in the home with the flip of a switch with the custom Electric Blinds. Bring the entertaining downstairs to the professionally finished basement with a huge flex room, dedicated theater room, full bath, and an exercise room that could easily double as a 6th bedroom. Upstairs you will find the Grand Owner's Suite with tray ceiling, his and her closets, double vanity, oversized soaking tub and walk-in shower; along with 3 more large bedrooms, 2 baths, the laundry room, and even a bonus room above the garage, which would be the perfect spot for a nursery or home office. Unwind after a long day on the upgraded back patio with $30,000 worth of pavers, and a place for your grill. All of this and only 2 minutes to the entrance to Quantico.