5 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $849,900

**Dream Home Alert** From Top to Bottom this home screams forever home! This was once the Model home and now shows with the utmost Elegance and Style. Custom Landscape and Driveway. You are welcomed with vaulted ceilings into the foyer leading into the front living room and beautiful Dining Room. Custom Stone Fireplace in the Open Family Room will make you want to stay all day by the fire. Gourmet Kitchen with tons of natural light, Cooktop with Pot Filler, Glass Hood Vent, Granite counters, large walk in panty, Eat in area. The back of the home has gorgeous windows with the most amazing view of the back property. The Master Suite is luxury with a walk in closet, a Spa like bath, All bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space. Head down to the lower level and check out all the space for additional office, bedroom, full bath and spacious recreation room as well as storage galore. The interior design and custom paint lends to the Wow Factor. The property is simply breathtaking. It is the perfect place to come home to after a long day at work.