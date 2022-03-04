 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Triangle - $560,000

Beautifully maintained split level with all the room you need with its 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Home sits on almost half acre lot with pond right in your backyard. Hard floors throughout the top level and spacious kitchen. Large deck off kitchen is great for entertaining or relaxing while enjoying the pond. No HOA and easy access to I-95, Quantico, the Virginia Railway Express, shopping, and entertainment.

