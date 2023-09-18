Tucked back on a quiet cul-de-sac in the gated estate section of Lee's Hill, sits this 9,000 sqft home custom built with stunning details and every feature you can imagine. Some of the highlights include an indoor basketball court converted to a MASSIVE HOME GYMNASIUM with Sorinex flooring, an IN-LAW/AU PAIR space that includes and private entrance, a FULL 2nd KITCHEN, 2nd laundry, an elegant full bath with a roll-in shower, a luxury THEATER ROOM, and a private terraced back-yard overlooking a large POND. As you approach the home, the brick path through the iron gate leads you into the front courtyard where you will appreciate all the mature landscaping and flowering perennials, irrigated with and in-ground system that is supplied by a private well so no seasonally high water bills! The elegant foyer is flanked by a living room/office space on one side and formal dining room on the other. Both have custom murals commissioned by the previous owners. Take note of the message left for future owners in the corner of the dining room mural. The primary BR is on the right wing of the main level and features a fireplace, two cedar lined walk-in closets and a luxury bath. The first of two GOURMET KITCHENs sits in the middle of the main level and is open to the two story family room and has french doors to the LARGE SCREENED PORCH and DECK. The kitchen has had several recent updates including a commercial grade VIKING refrigerator, tile back splash, beverage frig and new dishwasher. There is also a double oven and a 5 burner gas cooktop. The family room has built-in bookcases and a 2 story display mantel over the fireplace. It also has the 2ND STAIRS to the upper level. Just beyond it is the sunlit SOLARIUM. The mail level laundry room is off the 3 CAR GARAGE that is newly finished with epoxy flooring and has an OVERSIZED bay. The upper level has 5 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS, all with hardwood floors (one behind a secret bookcase door), 4 FULL BATHS, a second laundry room, a huge bonus room currently used as an office and a 2ND FLOOR PORCH. The walkout lower level has the gymnasium, theater room, 2ND FULL KITCHEN with a pet washing station, a warming station and another double oven, a full bath, two rooms that could be used as bedrooms and a SAUNA. All of this sits off of the elegant but cozy entertaining space that is centered around a STACKED STONE fireplace and gorgeous wood french doors which open to the rear patio and OUTDOOR KITCHEN. The serene backyard is terraced and perfectly suited for a future infinity pool overlooking the pond. There are FOUR HVAC UNITS supplying TEN ZONES for precise heating and cooling. Two of the four have been recently replaced. There is a new SMART LUTRON lighting system, a RINNAI tankless hotwater heater for the main and lower levels and another water heater for the upper level. There is plenty of storage in the lower level storage room and one attached and one detached shed. The home is in the gated Fairways section of Lee's Hill and enjoys all the amenities available to Lee's Hill residents including; pool, tennis, basketball, soccer fields, playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and optional Golf membership.