6 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $635,000

You will love coming home to this beautiful brick home on a cul-de-sac facing a lovely greenspace with pond. The main level greets you with two story entryway, formal dining room with crown molding and sitting room. There is an office or guest bedroom on this level. Large kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and a spacious family room off the kitchen with a gas fireplace. Outside is a stone patio; perfect for relaxing with friends. Upstairs there are five spacious bedrooms. Separate laundry room upstairs makes it easy to get laundry done. The lower level has a large rec room with full bath and french doors to access the back yard. Two large areas are unfinished but would make a great bedroom and theater room. Beautiful hardwood floors. This home is in excellent condition. Move in ready for sure!