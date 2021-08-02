You will love coming home to this beautiful brick home on a cul-de-sac facing a lovely greenspace with pond. The main level greets you with two story entryway, formal dining room with crown molding and sitting room. There is an office or guest bedroom on this level. Large kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and a spacious family room off the kitchen with a gas fireplace. Outside is a stone patio; perfect for relaxing with friends. Upstairs there are five spacious bedrooms. Separate laundry room upstairs makes it easy to get laundry done. The lower level has a large rec room with full bath and french doors to access the back yard. Two large areas are unfinished but would make a great bedroom and theater room. Beautiful hardwood floors. This home is in excellent condition. Move in ready for sure!
6 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $635,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A King George County man was arrested this week on charges that he took part in the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
A man who was arrested in 2019 for his role in the “horrific” abuse of a 7-year-old boy in Caroline County accepted a deal Wednesday that will…
Homeowners in southern Stafford County spent Friday assessing damage and clearing limbs and trees from their yards following a powerful storm …
A powerful storm roared through southern Stafford County Thursday evening, producing hail, heavy rain and high winds that toppled trees and kn…
“Delta has changed the landscape,” Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District official April Achter said. “With delta on the rise, wearing a mask indoors is an extra layer of prevention.”
The attorney for a man who shot his neighbor in the leg last year during a dispute about gun laws is trying to persuade a judge to change his …
Spotsylvania schools and county employees chalked up wins Tuesday.
Camping is legal again in Spotsylvania County.
A man who beat, raped and laughed at a woman after giving her a ride to her King George County home in 2019 was ordered Thursday to serve 30 y…
Domingo De Guzman Cabrera was convicted in Stafford of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with six years suspended.