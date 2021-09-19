6 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $650,000

Why wait for new construction?! This gorgeous 2019-built, 4,700 SF home with 5/6 bedrooms (including one on the main level with its own bath) is in the highly-desired neighborhood of The Crossings of Chancellorsville and is located in the Chancellor Elementary (a Blue Ribbon School) and Riverbend HS pyramid. Upon arriving at this premium cul-de-sac lot location, the lighted front porch welcomes you as you can take in the curb appeal of this stunningly built Normandy model by Ryan Homes. As you enter, the first thing that will draw you is the openness of this floorplan. The main level features a dedicated office space with glass french doors, large dining room, in-law suite, mud room, and a gourmet kitchen with breakfast area suited for the entire family to gather. The gourmet kitchen offers a gas cooktop, double oven, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinets with granite countertops. The massive island, with seating for 4, overlooks the expansive light-filled family room that boasts a gas fireplace that will make your jaw drop--truly the perfect floorplan to entertain with enough space for everyone to be together while overlooking the .75 acre backyard that would be perfect for an in-ground pool. When it's time to retreat for the evening, the open staircase has oak floors and is flooded with natural light as it leads you upstairs where you will find ANOTHER living area. The generously sized owner's suite is tranquil with its lighted tray ceiling, two large walk-in closets, and a private bath with a soaker tub and separate shower! Additionally, on this level, you will find 3 more generously sized bedrooms also with walk-in closets (one bedroom with it's own en-suite bathroom), a hall bath, and laundry room. The large recreation room in the walk-out basement offers tons of potential! Mostly finished with a full bath, accompanied by a massive unfinished media room and bedroom currently being used for storage, there is plenty of space for guests, a playroom, or live-in relatives. Schedule online to tour. You won't want to miss this opportunity!