 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $720,000

6 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $720,000

6 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $720,000

A Gorgeous home with a Stunning floorplan located in Leeland Station, walking distance to the VRE. This home has 4 finished levels offering 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. This spacious home includes approximately 7000 finished square ft. There are plenty of upgrades including, 9ft. ceilings, a Beautiful Formal Dining room, Large open kitchen including huge island with bar seating, Granite, walk-in pantry, new paint, all new stainless-steel appliances, Formal living Room, Mud room leading to the spacious two car garage, a 2 year old roof and so much more. The finished basement includes a kitchenette with a walk-in pantry and plenty of room for a lower level suite. This home has more than enough space for an Office(s), Gym and Entertaining. All of this is situated next to a open area with a walking path and the many generous amenities including pool, tennis, tot lots, clubhouse and more. Minutes from the VRE, schools and shopping. This unique home is priced to sell.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert