6 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $720,000

A Gorgeous home with a Stunning floorplan located in Leeland Station, walking distance to the VRE. This home has 4 finished levels offering 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. This spacious home includes approximately 7000 finished square ft. There are plenty of upgrades including, 9ft. ceilings, a Beautiful Formal Dining room, Large open kitchen including huge island with bar seating, Granite, walk-in pantry, new paint, all new stainless-steel appliances, Formal living Room, Mud room leading to the spacious two car garage, a 2 year old roof and so much more. The finished basement includes a kitchenette with a walk-in pantry and plenty of room for a lower level suite. This home has more than enough space for an Office(s), Gym and Entertaining. All of this is situated next to a open area with a walking path and the many generous amenities including pool, tennis, tot lots, clubhouse and more. Minutes from the VRE, schools and shopping. This unique home is priced to sell.