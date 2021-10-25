6 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $850,000

A stately driveway welcomes you to this gorgeous 6BR, 4.5BA colonial in luxurious Glenhaven neighborhood with just over 6,000 sf in tranquil setting yet close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Main floor welcomes you to a grand entrance, grand front and back staircase, formal living room, main floor bedroom/office, half bath, family room with wood burning fireplace, large gourmet kitchen with open floor plan, breakfast bar and dining area overlooking picturesque treelined backyard, large pantry, lots of storage and mud room that leads to 2 car garage. The large main suite on the upper floor features a luxuirious soaking tub, his and hers custom organized closet, the second bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with tub and the additional 2 bedrooms share a jack and Jill bathroom. The lower level is perfect for entertaining with a large home theater/media room, wet bar with sink, an additional bedroom and full bathroom and a large family room with plenty of space for a home gym.