A stately driveway welcomes you to this gorgeous 6BR, 4.5BA colonial in luxurious Glenhaven neighborhood with just over 6,000 sf in tranquil setting yet close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Main floor welcomes you to a grand entrance, grand front and back staircase, formal living room, main floor bedroom/office, half bath, family room with wood burning fireplace, large gourmet kitchen with open floor plan, breakfast bar and dining area overlooking picturesque treelined backyard, large pantry, lots of storage and mud room that leads to 2 car garage. The large main suite on the upper floor features a luxuirious soaking tub, his and hers custom organized closet, the second bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with tub and the additional 2 bedrooms share a jack and Jill bathroom. The lower level is perfect for entertaining with a large home theater/media room, wet bar with sink, an additional bedroom and full bathroom and a large family room with plenty of space for a home gym.
6 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $850,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Maryland man has been charged with driving while intoxicated and other offenses after being involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Sp…
A fatal four-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured at least three others Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County …
Developer says project will bring apartments, shopping—and eventually a movie theater—to North Stafford
Chrome-plated shovels were used Monday morning to break ground for The Garrison—a mixed-use community that the developer says will bring upsca…
On Oct. 10, Warren “Doc” Baker did what he has so often done on fall afternoons following services at Macedonia Baptist Church in Woodford.
Longtime fan follows his grandfather's advice and gives game show a spin.
Two men have been identified as suspects in an armed robbery last week at a Spotsylvania County convenience store.
The Spotsylvania man shot by a county deputy during a highly publicized incident on April 21 has filed a $26 million lawsuit against the deput…
A woman involved in an accident last week on U.S. 17 in Stafford County has died, authorities said.
Stafford supervisors have approved a $95 million mega-warehouse and distribution center along the Centreport Parkway corridor that’s expected …
A woman who is accused of striking a pedestrian and wrecking a truck after taking it from the owner in Stafford last week was apprehended Thur…