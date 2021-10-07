Steeped in history dating back to 1827, “Rokeby” is a classic Federal-style brick manor sited atop the crest of a hill more than 100 feet above the Rappahannock River valley. The main home was modified & expanded over the last two centuries but still retains its original historic character. Perfect for entertaining, the main house is rich in grand gathering spaces. A north to south front hall w/ uncut 36ft long heart-pine floors, double parlors, formal dining room & beautifully appointed library/study is as refined as it is inviting. An updated kitchen, butler’s pantry & office complete the main living area. Upstairs are 6 bedrooms & 5 full baths. On the ground level, there is a full English basement. Breathtaking views of the surrounding pastures & gardens convey. There are two circa 1920’s guest cottages that allow for multi-generational living or house on-site caretakers. The smokehouse, play house & original Sears Roebuck catalog barn w/ 4 stalls & a riding ring dot the nearby topography. Included in the 130 acres are mature trees & landscape, panoramic vistas, fields, pastures & forest. In 2005, Rokeby was named to the National Register of Historic Places.
6 Bedroom Home in King George - $2,700,000
