6 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $700,000

PICTURE PERFECT! Pictures are in! Luxury farmhouse with pool & home theater with 4 fenced pastures and barn for cattle, horses, or other livestock with tree-lined privacy and lots of charm inside. This beautiful home has a main level master bedroom, 2nd master on the upper floor with sitting area and attached bath with great walk-in closet and closet system, 3 more bedrooms upstairs and another bedroom on the lower level (NTC) with full bath and full kitchen on lower level (walkout) with private home theater to enjoy! Pool is opened for the season and is a saltwater pool for easy maintenance. 11.79 acres working farm with 4 fenced pastures that connect or can be kept separate as well. The home sits in the middle of pastures and acreage for panoramic views of the property. Property is tree-lined and on a private road off 208. Easy drive to the local schools, to Lake Anna, or to Spotsylvania shopping & commutes on 95. This is a working farm & has so much potential for horses or other livestock, or can be enjoyed for its privacy & sprawling green appeal.