6 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $789,000

Farm living with luxury farmhouse offering pool & home theater. Pastures (4 fenced) and barn for cattle, horses, or other livestock with tree-lined privacy and lots of charm inside. This beautiful home has a main level master bedroom, 2nd master on the upper floor with sitting area and attached bath with great walk-in closet and closet system, 3 more bedrooms upstairs and another bedroom on the lower level (NTC) with full bath and full kitchen on lower level (walkout) with private home theater to enjoy! Pool is a saltwater pool for easy maintenance. 11.79 acres working farm with 4 fenced pastures that connect or can be kept separate as well. The home sits in the middle of pastures and acreage for panoramic views of the property. Property is tree-lined and on a private road off 208. Easy drive to the local schools, to Lake Anna, or to Spotsylvania shopping & commutes on 95. This is a working farm & has so much potential for horses or other livestock, or can be enjoyed for its privacy & sprawling green appeal.

