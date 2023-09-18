Looking for a Ranch Home in Fawn Lake? Look no further than this French Colonial! This 6500 sq ft home has 5 bedrooms and 4 baths on the MAIN LEVEL with an additional bedroom upstairs with a full bath, and an NTC bedroom in the fully finished basement. Spectacular views of the golf course, fabulous MAIN LEVEL LIVING on a 1-acre, fenced, private cul de sac lot! Summon your inner chef in the gourmet Kitchen featuring tall maple cabinetry, Heated tile floors and tile backsplash, large center island, granite counters, and stainless appliances; all open to the Fireside Family Room and eat-in Breakfast Room. French Doors lead out to the relaxing Screened Porch from the Family Room, Living Room, and the Primary Bedroom. Separate Formal Dining Room with Wainscotting and Tray Ceiling. Unwind on the covered porch with slate patio overlooking a grand view of hole 16 of the Arnold Palmer designed golf course. Huge Primary Bedroom with Tray Ceiling, the Primary Bathroom also features heated tile floors, 2 large closets, double vanity, separate steam shower and soaking tub, and toilet room with bidet. 4 additional large secondary bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, and 3 more baths on the main, and Laundry Room; Upstairs is currently used as a "man cave"�, but doubles as an additional bedroom with full bathroom and walk-in closet, offering a private walk-out balcony overlooking the front yard; perfect for a guest retreat. The Finished Lower Level with new LVP Flooring and Paint, Large Flex Room, Theater Room, full Guest Suite, and lots of Unfinished Storage Space. The backyard feels like a private getaway in the fenced yard with well manicured lawn and 15-zone irrigation system with gorgeous views of the pristine golf course. 3-zone HVAC with Smart Home Controls, Tankless Water Heater. 3 car garage! What are you waiting for? Plenty of space for all the grand children!! Fawn Lake is a 2350 acre community with a 288 acre lake, 18-hole Private Golf Course, and 30 clubs and groups; it also includes a community pool, lending library, dog park, nature trails, various courts, beach access with playground and ample lounge seating, Lakeside Grille, etc.