6 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $497,500

* MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED* Highest and Best due in by 12 Noon on Monday, Sept. 6th... Completely redesigned and remodeled open floor plan 2 story home (with over $180,000 in upgrades) in the front section of Aquia Harbour, close to I-95. Home has almost everything new with luxury vinyl flooring throughout, new roof, new siding, energy-efficient windows , Roman showers, soaker tub, waterfall faucets, European commodes, inset lighting, crown moulding, raised ceilings and smart home for climate, lighting, smoke and carbon monoxides detectors. The 27 foot grand glass atrium entrance is quite impressive with solid oak stairs leading to the upper level or straight into the main level. Both levels offer 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, as well as laundry room with washer and dryer, Upper level has kitchen with quartz counters and living room fireplace with granite hearth. Primary bedroom and dining area open out onto the 370 SF deck overlooking the backyard. Main level can be entered by one of the bedrooms, dining area or from the front door. Newly asphalted 1600 SF driveway with parking for four cars, expansive front and back yards with retaining walls around parameter of property with curtain drains, draining rain from parameters, and roofing of home into front underground culverts. Don't miss this opportunity!