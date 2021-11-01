6 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $664,000

Spectacular Home featuring Six bedrooms, Five full baths. Entryway with 2-story high ceilings and windows so it is bright and airy. You'll find hardwood floors throughout the main level. There is a spacious kitchen with a gas range, double wall ovens with plenty of storage including an amazing butler's pantry with built-in shelves. The main family room has huge windows, a gas fireplace. A huge bonus with this house is a bedroom on the main level with a full bathroom. This would be fantastic for a family with aging parents who may be coming for a visit or a multi-generational house. Upstairs you'll find a huge master suite with a master bath including a relaxing soaking tub and separate shower, a huge walk-in closet and an additional closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, one has a bathroom ensuite. The other 2 bedrooms are at the end of the hall where the 3rd bathroom is located. All of the bedrooms are spacious and have large closets. The basement is next on your tour. It is fully finished and with this square footage, the house has about 4600+ square feet! Here, you'll find the 6th bedroom and 5th full bathroom, both to code, plus a kitchenette, a game room, a storage room and a utility room. The rear provides plenty of privacy as the yard backs up to trees/wooded area. Relax on the deck with a large Gazebo, which has a new roof. Some of the flooring has recently been updated including: Kitchen, Laundry room, Pantry, family room, Master bedroom, two upstairs bedrooms. COMMUNITY POOL and WALKING TRAILS! PRIVATE yet so close to QUANTICO, Commuter lots and I-95, route 1, and downtown Fredericksburg which include PARKS & BIKE / RUNNING TRAILS! The newer Publix at Embrey Mill Town Center as well as Embrey Mill Park are less than two miles from its doorstep. More grocery, shopping and dining options less than three miles north along Route 610, including Stafford Marketplace. Come see this beauty. Your family will thank you!