6 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $849,900

COMING SOON. Truly one of the most sought after homes in Embrey Mill! Located on a peaceful cul-de-sac, this Lennar built 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath has everything you can imagine in upgrades to include a Next Generation (“NextGen”) suite which can serve as a private residence or separate office. It’s fully equipped with its own bedroom/office, full bathroom, kitchen, dining room, laundry, and separate garage! Come into the main house to tall ceilings on each of the three levels, beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace and bountiful open space in the living and dining areas which leads into a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and island, upgraded espresso cabinets with pull out shelves in the lower cabinets, and high-end GE profile appliances. There is a large mud room between the attached garage and home with additional closets and powder room. The main level leads out to a screened-in porch with vaulted ceiling, Trex decking, industrial outdoor heater and two ceiling fans. This space provides beautiful views and privacy for all four seasons of the reserve nature area behind the home. Off the screened-in porch is an outer deck area which leads down to a beautiful stamped concrete patio and fully fenced yard with custom landscaping. Back inside and upstairs you will find four large bedrooms each having attached and/or access to private full bathrooms. The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and ensuite equipped with dual vanities, a shower, soaking tub, and a walk-in closet with custom closet organizer. Additional custom organizers found in other closets throughout the house with motion sensor lights. Finished basement has large gathering space/lounge area, a billiards area, custom-built wet bar, full bathroom, and sixth bedroom (NTC). There is an additional huge storage space. This house is equipped with FULLY PAID solar panels, a Generac whole house generator, NEST smart home heating/cooling controls, security system, additional 220 circuit panel added in basement, in-ground sprinkler system, radon mitigation system, invisible fence cabling infrastructure for pets in unfenced area, 20 ft extended side fence, custom paint, crown moulding, etc. Included pics of floorpan are reversed. Zoned for Colonial Forge High School. Embrey Mill amenities include the Embrey House, home to the Grounds Bistro and Cafe, and fitness center; community swimming pools; 15+ parks and playgrounds; nature trails; dog parks; community garden and more. Close to shopping and commuting options. Don’t wait, you will not want to miss this beautiful home!