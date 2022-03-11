7 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $773,000

WHY build? This home is ready for you. 7 BEDROOMS & 4 FULL BATHROOMS! As you enter you will love the Amazing Open floor plan with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring on the main level, Basement. 9' Ceiling in main Lvl. Gourmet Kitchen features Granite Island galore and countertops, tile Backsplash. Gas Stove. Double Oven. Built- in - Microwave. Soft touch Cabinets. Refrigerator with Ice maker and Water dispenser. Sunroom to enjoy your breakfast. Dining Room / Office. Great modern look. video Doorbell. Upper level boasts a very spacious Owner's Suite with large Walking closet, Owner's Full Bath tiled floors. Large Shower and Dual Corian vanity Sink. Upper Floor Laundry room- One year old Washer and Dryer for your convenience. Additional 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. The Basement has a humongous Rec Room with gorgeous floors, 2 additional Bedrooms and a Full Bath. Kitchenette with Refrigerator, Sink, 2 ceiling fan walk-up condition. Sum Pump with Battery back-up, 2- 62 gallons Hot Water Heaters. Rainbird Irrigation system was Installed and a Concrete Patio with minor landscaping. VRE about 5-8 miles drive, 3 traffic lights away. HOA PLEASE CONTACT KATHY O'BLINSKY FROM 3/11/2022- 3/18/2022 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR SHOWING.