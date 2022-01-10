7 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $774,900

WHY build? This home with all the ammenities is ready for you. 7 BEDROOMS & 4 FULL BATHROOMS! As you enter you will love the Amazing Open floor plan with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring on the main level. Kitchen with an Island galore, Gas Stove. Double Oven. Built- in - Microwave. Soft touch Cabinets. Refrigerator with Ice maker and Water dispenser. Sun Room to enjoy your breakfast. Dining Room / Office. Great modern look . Upper level boast a very spacious Owner's Suite with large Walking closet , Owner's Full Bath tiled floors. Large Shower and Dual Corian vanity Sink. Upstairs Laundry room- One year old Washer and Dryer for your convience. Additional 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. The Basement has a humoungous Rec Room with gorgeous floors, 2 additional Bedrooms and a Full Bath. Kitchenette with Refrigerator, Sink , 2 ceiling fan walk-up condition.. Sum Pump with Battery back-up, 2- 62 gallons Hot Water Heaters. Rainbird Irrigitation system was Installed and a Concrete Patio with minor landscaping