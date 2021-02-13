8 things to watch in the Daytona 500, NASCAR Cup Series season

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season starts with Sunday’s Daytona 500 in front of a limited crowd at Daytona International Speedway. Here are some things to consider while watching the 62nd running of NASCAR’s biggest race:
1. How will Ryan Newman fare after last year’s horrific crash?
Newman was leading on the final lap when a bump from Ryan Blaney nudged him into the wall and sent his car tumbling. When Corey Lajoie slammed into the driver’s side of Newman’s car, the impact could have been catastrophic. Fortunately, Newman recovered and walked out of the hospital two days later.
This won’t be Newman’s first trip back to the superspeedway since the crash; he finished 36th at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 over the summer. But it will be his first 500 since the incident, giving him a shot at a remarkable comeback victory.
2. Can Aric Almirola add to Champa Bay’s success?
The Tampa Hillsborough High alumnus grew up following the Bucs and Lightning, which both won championships in the past year. “Now it’s my turn,” Almirola wrote on Twitter.
Almirola has made the playoffs each of his three seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing and has raced well on superspeedways. His only two Cup victories were at Daytona in July 2014 and at Talladega in 2018. Although he hasn’t won the 500, he finished fourth in 2017 and was leading on the final lap in 2018 and won the first duel Thursday night. Don’t be surprised if his No. 10 Ford is in contention late, again, Sunday.
3. Will Kyle Busch put 2020 behind him?
Few big-name drivers could use a victory more than Busch. The 35-year-old is one of the most accomplished racers in U.S. history but has still never won the Daytona 500.
A victory Sunday would change that and give him a boost after an uncharacteristically rough 2020 season. The two-time series champion didn’t win a pole for the first time since 2007. He only won once and wasn’t in championship contention on the final weekend for the first time since 2014. Perhaps his victory in Tuesday’s Busch Clash exhibition was a sign of good things to come.
4. Is Kyle Busch’s brother, Kurt, going to retire?
The 2004 NASCAR Cup champion released a short video slugged “Shifting Gears” two days ago that drips with clues that the 42-year-old has at least considered walking away at the end of this season.
Kurt Busch has 32 career victories and last took a checkered flag in September in his hometown race in Las Vegas that qualified him for the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs. He also tested NASCAR’s Next Gen car that is set to debut next year.
Asked by the Associated Press whether he’s planning to hang up his helmet at the end of the year, Busch said this: “If you’re asking me if this is a retirement video, I’m leaving it open for interpretation. There’s subliminal messaging everywhere. It’s a reflection of my career, of winning.”
5. Should NASCAR be worried about mask-less spectators?
Daytona will only have 30,000 fans in Daytona’s sprawling infield that usually packs more than 100,000 for the annual race. But a quick tour Saturday showed most attendees were mask-less—all while a pandemic that has killed more than 480,000 people rages on in the nation.
Interviewed by reporters last week, NASCAR president Steve Phelps said he expects the coronavirus protocols that were enforced on drivers and teams in 2020 will largely the same this year: “Nothing’s perfect. ... But all in all, I think if you look at our protocols relative to other sports, I think it worked really well [last year].”
Phelps didn’t specifically address protocols involving fans. In 2020, several tracks maintained social distancing in the stands. But as vaccinations increase and state restrictions get lifted, there will be pressure to allow in more spectators to races and open more infields. The possibility of NASCAR races being a superspreader will remain.
6. What does NASCAR look like without Jimmie Johnson?
The seven-time Cup champion became the latest big-name driver to leave the series when he exited after last season, following the departures of stars like Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Jr. since 2015. Johnson will spend part of this season in the IndyCar Series, including the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in April.
Those losses are providing opportunities for the next generation to become stars on and off the track. Chase Elliott took a big step last year by winning his first Cup title. Alex Bowman, 27, won the pole in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet that Johnson used to drive. This race and the entire season will also be big for Bubba Wallace, who became a national figure with his support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The fact that his No. 23 Toyota is co-owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan certainly won’t hurt his popularity.
7. Will the NASCAR charter system get overhauled mid-season?
NASCAR’s charter system allows 36 teams to purchase a charter that guarantees the team entry into the field for every Cup points race. Some fans have been critical of a system that allows bottom-dwelling teams to stick around year after year, while potentially more competitive teams remain on the outside looking in.
NASCAR says its teams are held to a minimum performance standard and that the sanctioning body will remove a team or teams that finishes in the bottom three of the owner standings for three consecutive years.
“Obviously, someone needs to finish 40th, right, but we need to make sure that the ones that are finishing 40th don’t continue to be the same cars that are finishing 40,” Phelps said. He added NASCAR is undertaking measures to ensure that the field has competitive cars, but didn’t outline specifics.