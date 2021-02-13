8 things to watch in the Daytona 500, NASCAR Cup Series season

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season starts with Sunday’s Daytona 500 in front of a limited crowd at Daytona International Speedway. Here are some things to consider while watching the 62nd running of NASCAR’s biggest race:

1. How will Ryan Newman fare after last year’s horrific crash?

Newman was leading on the final lap when a bump from Ryan Blaney nudged him into the wall and sent his car tumbling. When Corey Lajoie slammed into the driver’s side of Newman’s car, the impact could have been catastrophic. Fortunately, Newman recovered and walked out of the hospital two days later.

This won’t be Newman’s first trip back to the superspeedway since the crash; he finished 36th at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 over the summer. But it will be his first 500 since the incident, giving him a shot at a remarkable comeback victory.

2. Can Aric Almirola add to Champa Bay’s success?

The Tampa Hillsborough High alumnus grew up following the Bucs and Lightning, which both won championships in the past year. “Now it’s my turn,” Almirola wrote on Twitter.