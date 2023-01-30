ACC announces 2023 schedules for Virginia, Virginia Tech

Virginia will open its 2023 football season with a tough neutral-site game against Tennessee and face in-state rising power James Madison and former ACC rival Maryland.
The ACC released its 2023 schedule on Monday night, and the Cavaliers face a challenging start to their second year under coach Tony Elliott. They went 3-7 in Elliott’s debut season, which was shortened after the shooting deaths of three players. They’ll play three of their final four games at home, including a Nov. 25 season finale date with Virginia Tech.
The Cavaliers open ACC play at home on Friday, Sept. 22 against N.C. State and a likely matchup with transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who set numerous U.Va. passing records before joining the Wolfpack.
The Hokies, who were 3-8 in Brent Pry’s first season as coach, open at home with Old Dominion and Purdue. They’ll host Syracuse on a Thursday night on Oct. 26.
Starting times for all ACC games will be announced later.
VIRGINIA
Sept. 2 — vs. Tennessee (at Nashville)
Sept. 9 — JAMES MADISON
Sept. 16 — at Maryland
Sept. 22 (Fri) — N.C. STATE
Sept. 30 — at Boston College
Oct. 7 — WILLIAM & MARY
Oct. 21 — at North Carolina
Oct. 28 — at Miami
Nov. 4 — GEORGIA TECH
Nov. 9 (Thur.) — at Louisville
Nov. 18 — DUKE
Nov. 25 — VIRGINIA TECH
VIRGINIA TECH
Sept. 2 — OLD DOMINION
Sept. 9: PURDUE
Sepr. 16 — at Rutgers
Sept. 23 -at Marshall
Sept. 30 — PITTSBURGH
Oct. 7 — at Florida State
Oct. 14 — WAKE FOREST
Oct. 26 (Thur.) — SYRACUSE
Nov. 4 — at Louisville
Nov. 11 — at Boston College
Nov. 18 — N.C. STATE
Nov. 25 — at Virginia