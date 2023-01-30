ACC announces 2023 schedules for Virginia, Virginia Tech

Virginia will open its 2023 football season with a tough neutral-site game against Tennessee and face in-state rising power James Madison and former ACC rival Maryland.

The ACC released its 2023 schedule on Monday night, and the Cavaliers face a challenging start to their second year under coach Tony Elliott. They went 3-7 in Elliott’s debut season, which was shortened after the shooting deaths of three players. They’ll play three of their final four games at home, including a Nov. 25 season finale date with Virginia Tech.

The Cavaliers open ACC play at home on Friday, Sept. 22 against N.C. State and a likely matchup with transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who set numerous U.Va. passing records before joining the Wolfpack.

The Hokies, who were 3-8 in Brent Pry’s first season as coach, open at home with Old Dominion and Purdue. They’ll host Syracuse on a Thursday night on Oct. 26.

Starting times for all ACC games will be announced later.

VIRGINIA

Sept. 2 — vs. Tennessee (at Nashville)

Sept. 9 — JAMES MADISON

Sept. 16 — at Maryland

Sept. 22 (Fri) — N.C. STATE

Sept. 30 — at Boston College

Oct. 7 — WILLIAM & MARY

Oct. 21 — at North Carolina

Oct. 28 — at Miami

Nov. 4 — GEORGIA TECH

Nov. 9 (Thur.) — at Louisville

Nov. 18 — DUKE

Nov. 25 — VIRGINIA TECH

VIRGINIA TECH

Sept. 2 — OLD DOMINION

Sept. 9: PURDUE

Sepr. 16 — at Rutgers

Sept. 23 -at Marshall

Sept. 30 — PITTSBURGH

Oct. 7 — at Florida State

Oct. 14 — WAKE FOREST

Oct. 26 (Thur.) — SYRACUSE

Nov. 4 — at Louisville

Nov. 11 — at Boston College

Nov. 18 — N.C. STATE

Nov. 25 — at Virginia