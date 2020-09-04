Adrian Peterson's stunning release means Antonio Gibson is about to be the man in Washington

ASHBURN—After an offseason of hype surrounding Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice, neither will be the starting running back in Washington.
Instead, it will likely be a rookie with a “secret” plan for his use.
Antonio Gibson was a wide receiver at Memphis, but was drafted by Washington coach Ron Rivera with an eye towards turning him into the next Christian McCaffrey, a star for Rivera in Carolina who could both run and catch passes.
Still, Friday’s decision to release Adrian Peterson was shocking—the future Hall of Famer had been the team’s No. 1 back through the entire training camp, and appears to still be running full speed even late in his career.
Peterson was released a day before the official cut day, a courtesy often given to veteran players to help them land on another team. It’s unclear if this marks the end of Peterson’s storied career, or if he’ll be able to catch on elsewhere.
Peterson told The Washington Post he never saw it coming, even when he became aware he was getting less reps. He attributed that to the team giving extra carries to young players still learning the pro game or players coming back from injury.
“So it was shocking to me, to say the least,” Peterson told the Post. “It was shocking because I just didn’t see that sign of it being, ‘OK, you’re going to be released.’ Maybe a diminished role within the offense. Maybe some games you’re used more, 15, 16 carries or whatever.
“But I didn’t expect to be released.”
Guice was released this offseason following charges of domestic abuse. Longtime third-down back Chris Thompson was released in the offseason, so the Washington backfield has a decidedly young look
Gibson will work alongside Bryce Love, the former Heisman runner-up from Stanford who is recovering from a knee injury, and may not be ready to go in Week 1 against Philadelphia. Coaches think he’ll be able to ultimately make a full recovery and contribute in the same ways Gibson can—a versatile back who can also catch passes.
Washington also has veterans Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic, who were picked up by Rivera this offseason.
Gibson is the most intriguing of the bunch, given the variety of ways they can use him.
“We have a plan for him,” Rivera said last week. “I know we haven’t showed you guys the whole plan, and that’s a part of the secret we’re trying to keep going into the regular season. But, Antonio’s a very versatile young man, a solid football player.
“We’ve put a lot on his plate, we really have, and he’s handled it very well. We’ll continue to do that. We’ll continue to do things that we’re going to try to put him in the best position to help us, try to put him in a position to have success as a football player. There’s a lot that we can do with a young man like him.”
Peterson wasn’t credible as a receiving threat, and it appears the team made the decision to move forward with its new offense, even if it means leaving behind one of the most talented rushers in league history.
In his two years in Washington, Peterson—who was in the last year of his contract—totaled 1,940 rushing yards (4.2 yards per carry) to rank 11th among NFL backs in that span. He sits at No. 5 on the league’s all-time list, trailing Barry Sanders.
“I still want to play the game,” Peterson said in a radio appearance on Washington’s 106.7 FM. “That’s something I’ve said for the past couple of years now, and I felt like I had a great camp.”
Rivera told his players of the decision to release Peterson and made it clear it was no accident this happened before cut day. He wanted to give Peterson his own day as a sign of respect.
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins tweeted that he was a huge fan of Peterson growing up and wished him the best of luck.
“Having the opportunity to be his teammate and learn from him has been an experience I’ll never forget,” Haskins said. “Thank you for always having my back, big bro! I’m going to make you proud.”
—Information from the Associated Press and The Washington Post was included in this report.
